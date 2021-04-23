Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac reinforcing Club América? French breaks the silence

Although it was only a rumor on social networks, in recent days there was strong talk about the possibility that André Pierre Gignac left the UANL Tigres, destined for the Eagles nest of Club América, this due to an alleged disagreement with the directive that apparently will not renew Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti.

Under that situation, it was ensured that Gignac would have his suitcases packed to leave Tigres as a token of loyalty to Tuca Ferretti, destined for Club América, a team they have rivaled with in the last decade.

Also read: Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photograph in a white swimsuit

After the rumors, a user on social networks threw a harsh complaint at André Pierre Gignac, reproaching him for leaving Tigres after the fans had shown him so much affection when playing with the cats.

♂️❌ – Gignac Andre-pierre (@ 10APG) April 22, 2021

“After people gave you everything @ 10APG, this is how you thank the fans who love you so much,” published the Tigres fan, attaching a text where he talks about the supposed signing of Gignac with América.

The Frenchman did not hesitate to answer the message of this fan and although he did not respond with words, he left some emoticons that could well be interpreted as a denial of this supposed rumor, as Gignac placed a red “X” and several faces laughing.

André Pierre Gignac and Nicolás López instead of Henry Martín and Sebastián Córdova, the ‘change’ that is rumored between Tigres and America.

In social networks, the rumor of this possible exchange of players between Águilas and Tigres began to circulate, which seems somewhat complicated, taking into account that America has to release 2 places of Unformed in Mexico for the following season, one per the regulation that decreases one place in the following football year, and one more due to the return of Nicolás Castillo.

This condition makes the arrival of two foreign players to the squad almost impossible, especially in exchange for two Mexican players of good level, since the Liga MX market would be difficult to find replacements with the same nationality.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The Liguilla del Clausura 2021 at the moment (Combinations and results)

My juditas Cemex informs me that Miguel Herrera will not arrive alone, he would come with Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martín, they are already agreed with @TigresOficial pic.twitter.com/TdiItgh2Ck – chofis / I demand you because TQM Tigres (the boss) (@TigresDeNegro) April 21, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: