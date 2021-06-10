Tigres UANL: Andre Pierre-Gignac extinguishes rumors of alleged infidelity (Video)

After the rumors that arose through social networks about an alleged infidelity of André-Pierre Gignac with his children’s teacher, the UANL Tigres striker himself responded with a peculiar video.

Through your Instagram account, Gignac He published a story in which he appears asking one of his children if “his teacher was pretty,” to which the little boy answers yes, although he seems not to understand the situation.

After asking his son, Gignac turns the camera and asks his wife Deborah the same question, who only laughed, making it clear that there was no infidelity on the part of the French striker, because even the video has several emojis of laughter, as if making fun of rumors.

Gignac’s response came a couple of hours after the rumor emerged via Twitter, where it was mentioned that the UANL Tigres forward had lowered his performance in the Clausura 2021 due to extra-court problems.

