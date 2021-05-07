Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, the only ‘big’ when it comes to transfers

The signing of Florian Thauvin with the UANL Tigres has come to confirm what has already been known for several years, the Monterrey teams are the ‘new bosses’ in the MX League, at least in terms of budget and quality of their reinforcements, since both felines and Rayados from Monterrey, They are clubs that have the support of two of the companies that generate the highest income in the country.

Gone are the years where the America club made and unmade in the transfer market, bringing players of the stature of Claudio ‘El Piojo’ López, Iván Zamorano, or even the very Hugo Sanchez, leaving the role of ‘millionaire’ to the teams of the northern sultana.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

But it is not only millions that have allowed Tigres and Rayados to achieve signings of footballers from the old continent, as both clubs have done great strategic work to select relatively young players and as free agents, achieving a zero cost in their transfer. and leaving all the capital to invest in their salaries, using a model similar to that of MLS teams.

The economic solvency of Tigres and Rayados have their own name, since Cemex and Femsa are two of the companies with the highest income in Mexico, leading in several areas and leaving other groups that support or own clubs within the MX League far behind. .

Recently, Cemex had a break from the bad numbers they had registered in recent years, and in this first quarter of 2021 they boasted an increase in their income, quite the opposite of the last report from Grupo Televisa, which had a significant loss.

In 2020, Femsa and Cemex were among the top 12 best companies in Mexico in a ranking of the Expansión portal, where they listed the 500 most important in the country.

In the same report, Grupo Televisa (Club América), the closest to the ‘monsters of the north’, appeared in 43rd place in the Holding sector, while in the Telecommunications and Media sector it was out of the 100 more important.