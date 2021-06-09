Tigres UANL and Club América, the experts in repatriating Mexicans from Europe

The return of Hector Moreno to Liga MX after his departure to Europe from the Pumas of the UNAM, added a new returnee to the list of Rayados from Monterrey in Mexican Soccer, a team that together with the UANL Tigers, have been in charge of leading this type of operations in recent years, since since 2016, the sultana’s clubs have managed to sign players with a ‘European export label’.

However, Rayados and Tigres have left behind the economic power of Club América, Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, clubs that have also managed to catch Mexican figures who abandoned their European dream to return to Mexican Soccer, although in recent years they have come in smaller numbers.

In the last 15 years, a total of 28 Mexican soccer players have returned from European soccer, in addition to an Aztec technical director and 12 of these have done so with a club from the North Sultana, being the Tigres de la UANL and América the that more footballers have managed to repatriate, adding 6 to their list.

The returnees from Tigres! ◾ 2007 Kikín Fonseca from Benfica

◾ 2009 Omar Bravo from Deportivo La Coruña

◾ 2010 Carlos Salcido from Fulham

The felines achieved the signings of Francisco Fonseca, Omar Bravo, Carlos Salcido, Javier Aquino, Carlos Salcedo and Diego Reyes.

Very close is Club América, who has added Pavel Pardo, Migul Layún, Efraín Juárez, Francisco Javier Rodríguez, Guillermo Ochoa, as well as Giovani Dos Santos, although in the case of Gio, he first made a stop in the MLS of the States United.

Rayados have 4 returnees each, although the Rayados have only been able to sign 3 footballers; Miguel Layun, Ricardo Osorio and Héctor Moreno (From Qatar), in addition to its technical director, Javier Aguirre.

Chivas also has 4 returnees, as those from the Flock managed to curdle the returns of Raúl Gudiño, Antonio Briseño, Alan Pulido and Aarón Galindo.

Cruz Azul has 2 repatriated players each. The celestial players signed Jared Borgetti, Pablo Barrera and Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña.

Santos Laguna adds 2 to its list, as the Warriors caught Ulises Dávila and Eduardo Herrera.

With a returnee there is Club León (Rafa Márquez), Atlas (Edson Rivera), FC Juárez (Marco Fabián), Pachuca (Nery Castillo).

