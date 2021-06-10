in Football

Tigres UANL: Alleged infidelity of André Pierre Gignac, the reason for his football slump

The poor performance of the striker of the UANL Tigers, André Pierre Gignac, In the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League, he would have a particular reason, since the Frenchman would have been distracted by family problems, supposedly by a case of infidelity of which he has been pointed out.

The French striker had one of the worst semesters with the UANL Tigres since his arrival in Mexico, registering only 3 goals in 14 games played, the fewest goals he has scored in all tournaments with the felines.

Since the middle of the Clausura 2021, it was speculated that André Pierre Gignac was ‘distracted’ because he was in the middle of a family problem and now it is rumored that this may be a case of infidelity of the footballer towards his wife.

In social networks there is already a rumor that the footballer could have problems in his marriage due to a case of infidelity on his part, although at the moment, the footballer has not commented anything about it.

Deborah is the second wife of the Tigers footballer, who was married until 2010 to Stéphanie Le Menarch, with whom he also had two children.

Since her arrival in Monterrey, Deborah has kept a low profile, at least in the world of social networks, where she rarely appears in the photographs André posts on her private account.

