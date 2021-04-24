Tigres UANL: Afición prepares a tribute to Ricardo ‘Tuca Ferretti’ in the Classic Regio

The end of the era of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti with the UANL Tigers is close to being finalized, as the board will not renew his contract and the Brazilian will leave the feline bench when his participation in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League ends, so the Classic Regio this weekend could be the last of the Tuca in the University Stadium.

The Tigers are still not sure in the Repechage of Liga MX, so the game of Day 16 of the Guardians 2021 before Rayados from Monterrey It could be the last one that lives the Tuca directing the felines in the Volcano.

Faced with this possibility, the Incomparables fans are preparing a surprise for Ricardo Ferretti in the Classic Regio, a framework that will serve to pay tribute to the coach who gave them 4 MX Leagues, 3 Champions of Champions, 1 MX Cup and 1 Concacaf Champions League , in addition to 1 Champions Cup.

In social networks, some fans have already agreed to sing a song in honor of Tuca Ferretti, which they intend to sing non-stop for five minutes in the match against the staunch rival.

“Poropopó, poropopó, it’s the mustachioed team”, will be the song heard at the Volcano.

Tigres has 19 points and is located in the twelfth rung of the classification, so it is extremely important to reap all three points to stay in the Repechage zone.

If they do not win, the cats could be surpassed by Querétaro and Pachuca, reaching the last date depending on other results.

