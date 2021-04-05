Tigres UANL adds three points to its scoreboard against Querétaro (0-1)

04/05/2021

On at 04:30 CEST

The UANL Tigers added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Queretaro, which was imposed 0-1 this Monday in the Corregidora of Queretaro. The Queretaro arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Tijuana by a score of 3-1. On the visitors’ side, the UANL Tigers lost by a 1-0 result in the previous match against the Pachuca. Thanks to this result, the Nicolaita team is ninth, while the Queretaro he is twelfth at the end of the game.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him UANL Tigers, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Diego Reyes shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the duel with the score of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Queretaro from Hector Altamirano relieved Joe gallardo, Jose Gurrola and Kevin Escamilla by Jonathan Dos Santos, Hugo Silveira and Gonzalo montes, while the technician of the UANL Tigers, Ricardo Ferretti, ordered the entry of Francisco Meza, Nicolas Lopez, Juan Sanchez and Francisco Venegas to supply Jesus Dueñas, Luis Alfonso Rodriguez, Nicolas Lopez and Julian Quinones.

The referee showed a yellow card to UANL Tigers (Francisco Meza). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Francisco Meza (2 yellow). On the contrary, the local team left the duel clean of cards.

With 15 points, the team of Ricardo Ferretti ranked ninth in the table, while the team led by Hector Altamirano he was in twelfth position with 14 points at the end of the match.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The Queretaro team will face the Santos Laguna and, for his part, the UANL Tigers will do it against him America.