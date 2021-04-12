Tigres: They reveal the indiscipline of Nico López and Carlos González prior to the Club World Cup

A few days ago, the Tigres team announced that the players Juan José Purata and Francisco Venegas were separated from the club after an act of indiscipline in which both players attended a clandestine club, hours after training.

This caused the annoyance of the board of the fans, considering that they are not in their best moment; however, according to the SanCadilla column, Ricardo Ferretti has not been able to control these situations during the season.

The source revealed that prior to the Club World Cup, both Carlos González and Nicolás López attended the Bar ‘La Única’, a day before the Uruguayan attacker will be notified that he would not travel to Qatar with the rest of the team after testing positive for Covid.

One of the workers pointed out that the ‘Tooth’ had some season when he attended, for which they had to give him a pill. The difference was that Carlos González tested negative, while the Uruguayan failed to pass the test, even the column reveals that Julián Quiñones was in another bar, ‘La Diana’. Without a doubt, the directive will have to correct the way before it is too late and the failure of not accessing Liguilla is consumed.