Tigres squad was vaccinated after friendly vs Club América

The UANL Tigers took advantage of their preseason tour of the United States, prior to the 2021 Apertura Tournament, to vaccinate their entire squad against Covid-19, in the city of San Antonio, Texas.

Through their social networks, the Monterrey team reported that, after the friendly duel against the Eagles of Club América, all the players received the Coronavirus vaccine.

“At the end of the match, the entire team was vaccinated against Covid-19. Thank you, @spurs, for all the attention ”

The UANL Tigers also took the opportunity to thank the San Antonio Spurs, of the NBA, for the “loan” of their facilities so that the feline team could be vaccinated.

After the duels against Chivas and América, the UANL Tigres will close their preseason on July 13, in a duel against Austin FC.

