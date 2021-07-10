Tigres revealed their new ‘skin’ for the 2021 Apertura

MEXICO CITY.

The Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, presented the jerseys that they will be using for the 2021-2022 season. The local one is entirely yellow and with blue markings on the left side that resemble a claw, being a tribute to the uniform that the team used in the years of the 90s, with which it was possible to return to the First Division.

With this shirt It is intended to create a link with the new generations and with the people who have followed the royal team for many years, as well as recognizing all the players who were promoted in 1997, since from then on the team has remained in the highest circuit.

For lifelong enthusiasts and for new generations, here is our new skin for locals and visitors. – – https://t.co/568g2gdrQB#SiempreContigo – # EstoEsTigres – pic.twitter.com/HMgk2vpHrf – Official Tigres Club – (@TigresOficial) July 9, 2021

In the case of The clothing that will be used as a visitor, wanted to recognize the achievements of women’s sport 100 years after having a professional presence, using a sky blue tone, representing values ​​of equity, equality, respect and solidarity.

The local jacket will be released this Saturday, July 10 in the friendly match to be held against Club América in San Antonio, Texas.

