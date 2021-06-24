Tigres prospect and father set all-time record against Yadier Molina

Prospect Daz Cameron and his father made history defending Yadier Molina on the MLB.

Through the Detroit Tigers game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina it was vicitiam of the speed of Daz Cameron, who stole a base from him.

Daz Camero’s father, Mike Cameron, also played in the major leagues and managed to steal a base from Molina. Both are the first father-son duo to steal a base from a legendary receiver like it is. Yadier Molina on the MLB.

Here report;

Earlier today, Daz Cameron stole a base off Yadier Molina, making him and his father, Mike Cameron, the first father-son duo to steal bases off Molina 🤯 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/vDnXA2SBaM – MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2021

Mike Cameron is a former player of the MLBHe played for the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins.

Both father and son have strong legs that cast doubt on any receiver, especially those who are like Yadier Molina, one of the most dangerous.

It should be noted that Molina has played against another duo of parents and children, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Vladimir Guerrero.