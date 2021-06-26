Tigres presents its first foreigner in the Liga MX Femenil

MEXICO CITY.

The team of Tigres Femenil continues taking giant steps, in the search to extend its dominance within the Liga MX Femenil, by making the hiring of its first foreign player official, it is the forward Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel.

The player Born in Spain, but living in Brazil, this Friday afternoon became the fourth and very possible last feline signing, ahead of the Apertura 2021, being presented through a video on the auriazules social networks.

With this, Ferrer will be, together with the Costa Rican Michelle Montero, among the first foreigners to play in Mexican women’s football after the tica has advanced its pass to Cruz Azul.

Van ginkel joins Cecilia Santiago, Jana Gutiérrez and Miriam García as the new players to get the longed-for three-time feline league championship.

TRAJECTORY:

-Igualada (Esp) 2014-2015

-Atlétic Vilafranca (Esp) 2015-2016

-Espnayol B (Esp) 2016-2017

Mountaineers, West Virginia University (Usa) 2017-2020

