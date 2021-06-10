Tigres: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

The presenter Perla Mont of the Univisión network and a fan of Tigers, surprised his followers in the social media. by sharing a “spicy” photograph in a swimsuit, showing off his well-crafted rearguard.

Love of a meeting, blessed love, raw love, Love of a life or a minute. LOVE FREE “, was the message of Perla Mont in her publication.

On this occasion, Perla Mont shared this photo on her official Instagram account, which quickly reached more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

The weather girl is a faithful follower of the UANL Tigres team and Ricardo Ferretti, which is why she annoyed the Brazilian’s departure from the university bench, threatening to support the Bravos de Juárez.

