Tigres: Perla Mont shows off her rear with a hot photograph in linen clothes

The presenter and weather girl Perla Mont, fan of the UANL Tigers, he boasted his great rearguard to his followers on social media, by sharing a daring photograph in linen clothes.

Read: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography in little clothes

On this occasion, the host shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she managed to quickly add more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments from followers and friends.

Perla Mont is a loyal fan of the Liga MX UANL Tigres, whom she follows in their important matches at the University Stadium, in addition to wearing the shirt with pride in her publications.

This popular host rose to fame by being the weather girl of the Univisión network, where she stole the gaze of millions of viewers with her great beauty and her impressive fitness figure, which she shows off through social networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content