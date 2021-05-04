Tigres: Nico López, Ricardo Ferretti’s great dilemma to face Atlas

This Saturday, Tigers He visits the Jalisco Stadium field to face Atlas in a single match of the Clausura 2021 repechage, for a ticket to Liguilla. This encounter could mean the return of Nico Lopez.

The Uruguayan attacker has remained on the sidelines of training due to an injury he suffered last week that caused him to miss the last match of the regular tournament.

However, it is anticipated that the ‘Tooth’ return to training this Wednesday and have a high chance of playing the match against Atlas, if strategist Ricardo Ferretti wants it. The player has played seven games as a starter and 12 in total, adding 647 minutes in the tournament, outnumbering Gignac and Carlos González, who between the two have seven goals.

López is the team’s top scorer this tournament with six annotations: despite that, the coach has not trusted him much, something that caused annoyance in the fans, since he has one of the best scoring averages in the world. Closing 2021.