Tigres: Miguel Ángel Garza was close to selling Gignac to MLS

The team of Tigers has been one of the most successful in recent years in Mexican soccer, much of its success is due to André-Pierre Gignac, who arrived in 2015.

However, according to the Filtered Touch column, the former president of Tigres, Miguel Angel Garza, came close to selling out the active legend of the feline ensemble last December.

The source reveals that everything was prepared for his departure, it is even pointed out that his destination would be the MLS, and that he was considering bringing in a new forward for the club, along with a winger to cover the loss of Eduardo Vargas.

There are people who lead you to be better, to draw strength in the most difficult moments to achieve incredible things. Thanks a lot for the trust. Thank you TUCA pic.twitter.com/VKPAA4yhBW – Gignac Andre-pierre (@ 10APG) May 12, 2021

In the end, after Garza's departure, Gignac remained with Tigres and was even renewed. Despite big changes to the squad expected, the former Marseille striker will not be leaving the club for the foreseeable future.