Tigres: Juninho hopes to return in the future and direct the ‘Felino’ team

Former Tigres midfielder, Juninho, who was Ricrado Ferretti’s trusted man during his time as a player and, now, as a coach, said goodbye to the feline team; However, he left a message that excites the fans.

With the exception of ‘El Chima’ Ruiz, the entire team of the experienced coach left the institution. In words for MedioTiempo, Juninho, who was Ferretti’s assistant, revealed that his dream is to lead tigres in the future.

“I’m leaving in peace, calm, I gave one hundred percent. I leave the doors open in such a great institution, it is my dream to direct Tigres one day and hopefully it can happen in the future. For now I am one more Tigres fan ”.

Although it hurt to leave the club, Juninho saw the good side of this, indicating that it is time to start generating experience to be able to coach in the First Division.

“It’s weird, but it’s a process. If I really want to direct, I have to go out and try to start at once. If you need experience, you have to go out and look for experience and wait for the project to appear.”