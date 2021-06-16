Tigres is there for important things; warns Diego Reyes | Excelsior

MONTERREY

Tigres continues its preparation for the 2021 Apertura in the Riviera Maya under the command of its new Technical Director, Miguel Herrera. The central defender of the university, Diego Reyes, declared that with what has been seen from the squad so far in the preseason, the Monterrey squad has conditions to achieve important things next semester.

Sincerely we are here for important things, we have a great coaching staff, great players, great talent, people who are eager and hungry for success and it is the most important thing to create a good group, we are for great things, just believe it and work hard. the most important thing, “he added.

Despite acknowledging that Miguel Herrera is a helmsman in whom he trusts due to his past in America and the Mexican National Team, Reyes acknowledged that he is not confident in having a position as a starter.

Miguel will be seeing and defining his starting box, you have to keep putting him in, we all know that Miguel will use those who are better, no matter who is called. The truth is that you do inspire a bit of confidence to know the coach and to know what he likes, but I don’t feel confident at all because to be and be a benchmark in this team I have to work a lot “.

Finally, the Tigres defender does not worry about the naturalization of Rogelio Funes Mori, as well as the possible call to the Tricolor of the striker from Rayados.

I’m not worried about those issues, the only thing I care about is doing things well here, if he goes and contributes, I’m happy for him and the national team, but I’m only thinking about my team. “

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.