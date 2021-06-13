Tigres Femenil repatriates Cecilia Santiago

MEXICO CITY.

Female Tigers keep breaking the mold of how to make a good team and threw the house out the window again when announcing the hiring of Cecilia Santiago.

After so much speculation, the Monterrey club made the acquisition of the Mexican official through a video, where she took advantage of the call of five of her Al Tri players who are in Japan to present who will be her new teammate.

I am super happy to be part of this institution “, were the first words of the goalkeeper, who already posed and wore the auriazul jacket.

Santiago will return to Mexican territory after almost two years in the PSV Femenil de Holland, where he was able to get the League Cup recently. In addition, the goalkeeper already knows what it is to be a champion in the MX Women’s League, doing it with America precisely against his new team, Tigres, in the Apertura 2018.

That is how the cats begin to assemble for the next semester in which they will seek the historic three-time championship. It should be noted that Roberto Medina’s squad already had three confirmed casualties such as those of Selene Cortés, Alejandra Gutiérrez and Natalia Gómez Junco.

