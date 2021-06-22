Tigres Femenil announces Jana Gutiérrez as its reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

What had already been cooking for days ended up becoming a reality this Tuesday, June 22, with the official announcement by the UANL Tigers of the Liga MX Femenil, as the Mexican soccer champions confirmed the incorporation of Jana Gutierrez, the former player of the Club América Eagles.

The defense arrived in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, last weekend to sign the contract with his new team, the second in his short professional career in the nascent Aztec women’s soccer league.

“Hello, I am Jana Gutiérrez, I am 17 years old and I am very excited to join Tigres, the current league champion. I send my greetings to all the Incomparables, it will be an honor to meet this great hobby “, were his first words.

Jana comes to join the UANL Tigres women’s team, because in addition to being one of the jewels of women’s football as she is considered a ‘captain’ of national teams, the former Club América will count for the minor quota.

Gutiérrez can perform as a winger or midfielder in his career he has played 66 official matches, scoring 6 goals and being part of the champion team in the 2018 Apertura, curiously, facing Tigres Femenil.

