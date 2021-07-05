Tigres fan humiliates Rayados journalist because of Maxi Meza

After the arrival of Florian Thauvin to the UANL Tigres, the Rayados fans have been in charge of discrediting and downplaying the French player, however, even before making his debut, the Tigres fans have defended him tooth and nail, even going so far as to humiliate the fans / journalists of Monterrey.

This happened to Luis Fernando Ibarra, a multimedia commentator, who was slapped with a white glove by a fan, leaving him speechless.

Rayados de Monterrey presents Esteban Andrada as a reinforcement in Liga MX

“Would 7 goals and four assists do you little for Thauvin this season?” The fan began.

Given the positive response from ‘Lucho Ibrara, stating that it would be little for Florian Thauvin, the feline fan rubbed him that these were Maxi Meza’s numbers in 5 seasons.

“They play in the same position and that cost 7 MDD and you demand more of Thauvin in a single tournament. That makes you the king of incongruity.” Said the fan, leaving the journalist silent, who had no choice but to hide and ‘change the subject before the laughter of the anonymous fan.