Tigres executive criticizes Jonathan Espericueta and the Under 17 champion does not remain silent

Former player and youth squad of the UANL Tigres, Jonathan Spericueta, was harshly criticized by Antonio Sancho, former soccer player and now director of the Felino team, who in an interview for Multimedios in La Hora de Willie de RG, assured that the player’s failure was due to his failure to evolve in Liga MX.

“Espericueta stayed. He lent himself to San Luis and it did not go well either. It is not a matter of us, he did not evolve any more. He was a 10, in a position that if you do not have sacrifice and change of rhythm, you will stay Not with the pure punch you reach. He did very well in the U-17 World Cup, he had quality, projection and punch, but his rhythms did not give him to play in the first division, he ended up finishing in the Football League, never stood out. ” Sancho said.

Given this, Espericueta launched a message on social networks in which he answered Sancho’s words.

“In order not to look like the bad guy, you will always get something bad as long as the other is bad, I already saw it ….!”. Wrote the Sub 17 Champion.

In order not to look bad, you will always get something bad as long as the other is bad I already saw this movie … – Jonathan Espericueta (@ Espericueta07) March 31, 2021

The ‘tiradera’ began after Espericueta exhibited ‘Tuca Ferretti’ in an interview with Pelle Maldonado, as he declared that he had a difficult character to deal with.

