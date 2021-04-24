Tigres: Engineer Rodríguez ‘washes his hands’ and leaves ‘Tuca Ferretti’ topic to Mauricio Culebro

The board of the Club Tigres de la UANL de la Liga MX, They were caught and questioned about the situation of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and Engineer Alejandro Rodrígez ‘threw the ball’ to Marucio Culebro, to whom he left the responsibility.

Culebro, Alejandro Rodríguez, accompanied by other people, were intercepted by the press and the obligatory question was raised by the reporters, but what drew attention was the gesture of Engineer Rodríguez, who left the matter to Culebro.

Also read: Clásico Tapatío: Diego Cocca reveals the key to defeating Chivas

When questioned by Tuca, Rodríguez, with a signal, left all the responsibility to Culebro, who will surely be the one who decides the future of Ferretti.

ATTENTION The President of Tigres , Alejandro Rodríguez, did not want to talk about the possible departure of Tuca Ferretti and with a sign he left all responsibility to Mauricio Culebro . #LaVozDelFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZWO8n8h9hl – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 23, 2021

“There are no statements, we are focused on tomorrow’s game.” Culebro said.

The rumors of the departure of Ferretti soared this morning and it is said that even if he wins the Clásico against Rayados, the future of Tuca would be far from Tigres.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content