Tigres: Diego Reyes welcomes the possible call of Rogelio Funes Mori al Tri

Football player Diego Reyes of the Tigres of the UANL of Liga MX, welcomes the possible arrival of forward Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican team, as long as he contributes to Gerardo Martino’s team.

If he goes (Rogelio Funes Mori) and contributes very happy for him and for the national team “, were the words of Diego Reyes.

The central defender of the Universitarios and the Mexican National Team spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he made it clear that they support the arrival of the Rayados de Monterrey striker to El Tri if he is called up.

“If he goes and contributes very happy for him and for the national team” ️ ️Diego Reyes, Club Tigres pic.twitter.com/3LYWrdLzaJ – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 15, 2021

Diego Reyes responded to this question from the media, after the strong rumors that the forward Rogelio Funes Mori will be summoned by Gerardo Martino to the Gold Cup after having his naturalization

