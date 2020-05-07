They are ambassadors of the Migrant Force Movement, which launched three campaigns with which it seeks to support the Mexican and Latino migrant community based in the United States.

The North Tigers are ambassadors of the Migrant Force Movement, which launched three campaigns with which it seeks to support the Mexican migrant community and latin which lies in United States, affected by the health crisis in COVID-19 and that was not included in federal financial assistance benefits triggered by the CARES Act.

“We are always committed to the community, it is an honor to be able to be in this fight, to be with the community, which is what we have always tried to do within our career and our personal life, in the United States and in other countries”, said Jorge Hernández, leader of Los Tigres del Norte.

Migrant Force has 11 committees in different parts of the United States and Mexico, in addition to Los Tigres del Norte, it has campaign ambassadors such as the artist’s family Frida Kahlo and the actor Luis Gerardo Méndez.

“It is important to do this type of work, it is an effort because we all know the importance of the migrant community, of the Mexican community in the United States,” he said. Gerardo Mendez.

The actor, who recently joined the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in support during the health emergency, explained the three initiatives to which they will give voice,

“The most important, in my opinion, is to provide medical services for everyone. There are many migrants who do not go to hospitals for fear of being deported; This initiative that allows them to access primary health services seems very important to me. On the other hand, there is an emergency fund, which seeks to support families who have lost a member during the COVID-19 crisis and single parents. ” “Highlight the importance of the Migrant Hero campaign, because all of us who have had the opportunity to live in the United States know of prejudice, ideas and what is suddenly heard in certain rooms, communities, it is important to talk about all those heroes migrants who are risking their lives and doing everything possible to help their community in the United States and in Mexico, “he said. Luis Gerardo Méndez.

Luis Gerardo finally asked companies to “give something back” to all migrants who live in the United States and who need help today.

With the first “Medical Services for All” campaign, Fuerza Migrante, made up of 150 organizations, will support remote emotional support with free emotional help services and greater access to health services for the migrant community.

