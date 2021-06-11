Tigres de Quintana Roo Vs. Red Devils of Mexico

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Tigers from Quintana Roo Y Red Devils from Mexico they face in the same today Friday June 11, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Tigres de Quintana Roo (9-9)

The starting pitcher for the Tigres de Quintana Roo will be Javier Solano

Red Devils of Mexico (11-5)

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils of Mexico will be Arturo López

LMB 2021 Live: Tigres de Quintana Roo Vs. Diablos Rojos del México

The play today in the LMB 2021 Come in Tigers from Quintana Roo Y Devils Reds of Mexico You can enjoy it from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.