Tigres de la UANL: Nahuel Guzmán’s gracious welcome for Florian Thauvin

The goalkeeper of the UANL Tigres; Nahuel Guzmán welcomed the new player of the Liga MX team, Frenchman Florian Thauvin, who was presented this Friday as the stellar signing of the Monterrey team.

Nahuel, on social networks, sent a message in French to the player, calling him ‘wey’ and inviting him to a barbecue.

“Bienvenue wey. Ici nous vous attendons with the barbecue”. Welcome Wey, here we wait for you with the barbecue. It was Nahuel’s message.

Merci !!! See you soon – Florian Thauvin (@FlorianThauvin) May 7, 2021

Thauvin only replied: “Merci, see you soon.”

The player is expected to be arriving in Mexico at the end of the season in France and after the player’s vacation.