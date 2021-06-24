Tigres de la UANL: Jordan Sierra’s signing with Mazatlán FC for AP21 would have fallen

Jordan sierra will not reinforce Mazatlán FC for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and the player who still belongs to the Tigres de la UANL, will have to look for his next team since he does not enter the full Miguel Herrera for the following campaign, for which at the moment is working separately to prepare for the new semester.

According to information from Medio Tiempo, Jordan Sierra did not reach an agreement with Mazatlán FC to be his reinforcement, so he must seek a new destination as soon as possible since he does not count for the Tigres and did not travel to the preseason with the team to finalize your pass with the Sinaloans.

As detailed in the information, with the arrival of Florian Thauvin to the Tigers, the felines’ team would already be well covered in the far right position and therefore the ‘Piojo’ Herrera does not see a place for Jordan Sierra in the squad, After the talks did not advance with Mazatlán, he will have to analyze what may be a good option for him.

Sierra was the foreign player with the least activity in the 2021 Guardians, playing only 107 minutes in 4 games, of which he started only in one.

The Ecuadorian midfielder worked alone and apart from the group with the physical trainer of the Sub 20 de Tigres in the Zazua Cave in what he finds a new destination, and that is how he will remain throughout the preseason until he finds a team.

