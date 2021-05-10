Tigres de la UANL: Damián Álvarez says goodbye to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti with an emotional message

Damien Alvarez, a former player for the UANL Tigres and other teams in Liga MX, said goodbye to Ricardo Ferretti after the feline club announced that he will not continue for the next tournament praising his work at the club.

The ‘Chilindrina’ Álvarez, in his social networks, surrendered to the work done by the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the Tigres, ensuring that he is leaving a great mark and that he is undoubtedly the best of all.

Read also: Liga MX League: Televisa “won the Repechage” and monopolizes broadcasts in the League

“You deserve all the recognition in the world … you praised the history of the club like no one else and you should know that your footprint and legacy will remain forever … it will be very difficult to fill your shoes as DT, as a human being, but above all as a friend … The best by far #GraciasTuca. ”, Expressed the former player in his networks.

You deserve all the recognition in the world … you praised the history of the club like no one else and you should know that your footprint and legacy will remain forever … it will be very difficult to fill your shoes as DT, as a human being, but above all as a friend. .. The best far #GraciasTuca https://t.co/TZc39F6AEJ – Damian Alvarez (@ DamianAl11) May 10, 2021

Damián Álvarez played 254 games with the Tigres, in which he scored 29 goals and gave 40 assists in all competitions.

The Tigres won four Liga MX titles, in addition to the Copa MX in the 2013-2014 season, closing an important cycle with the felines.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content