Tigres de la UANL: Aldo Cruz says he is very motivated with the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the bench

The footballer Aldo Cruz of the UANL Tigers inside of MX League, he said very motivated with the arrival of coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera to the institution, seeking to earn a place in the starting eleven in the 2021 Opening Tournament.

Read also: Chivas: José Juan Macías would arrive as a reinforcement to Getafe in La Liga

There is a lot of competition and that is something very good, it is something very healthy, it was noticed since Miguel arrived, whoever is better will play and that motivates us to give our best, “were the words of Aldo Cruz.

The Mexican defender spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he made it clear that the difference has been noticed since the arrival of Miguel Herrera, where the player who is in the best shape is the one who will see action.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white body

“Being in Tigres is a showcase, because everyone watches the games, it is not so easy to play here because the pressure is a lot” Aldo Cruz – Club Tigres pic.twitter.com/SD9VvP2AJK – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 23, 2021

Aldo Cruz said he was very motivated with this new stage in the team with Herrera, since playing in Tigres is a great showcase for the players he has and because there is a lot of pressure since everyone is aware of his results.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content