Tigres de Aragua and Cardenales de Lara made changes in the League

The ninth of the Tigers from Aragua Y Cardinals from Lara again they were involved in a change multiple for the 2021 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Apparently the sanction will continue in the Aragueña ninth in the upcoming campaign of the Venezuelan League and the management has it more than clear. That is why they have left their pieces that have a link with the MLB and look for free or independent league players.

In the change with the ninth of Cardinals from Lara, the Tigers from Aragua acquired Jesús Sánchez (PD) and Deiner López (IF), who will have a new uniform in the 2021 harvest of the LVBP.

In their place, there will be Brayan Pérez and receiver Carlos Narváez who became part of the “Red Birds” who seek to remain competitive in the rented ball after being swept away in the Grand Final by Caribes de Anzoátegui despite being the favorites. .

Here is the report:

𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗼𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀! 👋🏼🤩 Cardenales de Lara receives left-handed pitcher Brayan Pérez and catcher Carlos Narváez from Tigres de Aragua. 🔄 In the movement, Jesús Sánchez (PD) and Deiner López (IF) go to the Tigers. # Cardinals | #EsteEsMiEquipo pic.twitter.com/UO8ueri4s9 – Lara Cardinals (@CardenalesDice) May 28, 2021

By bringing the receiver Carlos Narváez, it gives the slight impression that William Contreras, who was also a piece that arrived via change to the Larenses, will not play in the LVBP 2021 despite the fact that the same player expressed his desire to be in uniform.

However, he is currently the starting mask for the Atlanta Braves in the Major Leagues after Travis D’Arnaud’s injury.