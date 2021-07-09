Tigres and Rayados suffer a decrease in capacity for the 2021 Opening

The Nuevo León clubs, Rayados del Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL, are preparing for the Apertura 2021 and announced that the capacity that the Estadio Universitario n and BBVA Bancomer will have in the following semester will decrease to 50%.

In social networks, through press releases, both teams announced the reduction of capacity for the Apertura 2021 tournament, due to positive cases of COVID.

“BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT CONDITIONS DERIVED FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SANITARY MEASURES ANNOUNCED THIS THURSDAY, JULY 8 BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT, WE INFORM OUR FANS THAT THE ALLOWED CAPACITY FOR THE PARTIES IN OUR RED STATE BBS 50 PERCENT.

BASED ON THE NEW CAPACITY ANNOUNCED AND GIVEN THE PROGRESS IN THE FERTILIZER RENEWAL PROCESS, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO RENEW A CAPACITY GREATER THAN 50 PERCENT, “wrote the Club de Rayados.

In the first instance, it had been agreed that the Volcán and BBVA Bancomer could have a 70% capacity for the Apertura 2021 but it was reduced for safety.

