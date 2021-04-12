Tigres analyzes continuity of Tuca Ferretti; Miguel Herrera the first option to supply it

The former coach of the Águilas del América, Miguel Herrera, has positioned himself as the first option for Tigres to replace coach Ricardo Ferretti, because according to journalist Ramón Estrada, in Los Felinos they analyze the continuity of Tuca.

The renewal of Tuca Ferretti seemed imminent after the Club World Cup, however, the results in the Guardians 2021 and its operation, slowed down the negotiations and now it does not seem that its continuity for the next tournament is certain.

Also read: Chuy Mendoza, former Club América, made fun of Carlos Salcido for his message on social networks

Thus, the source points out that Mauricio Culebro, Vice President of Sinergia, has as his first option the ‘Piojo’ Miguel Herrera, whom he knows from his years at Club América.

Miguel, who has been without a team for 4 months, has stated that leading a northern team is something he could not say no to.

The new board of @TigresOficial analyzes the continuity of Ricardo Ferretti as DT. Mauricio Culebro believes that Miguel Herrera’s option (now available in the technical market) is attractive for the feline project. The “Louse” already has 2 other Clubs looking for him pic.twitter.com/rJSdAYdAv5 – Ramón Estrada (@ra_estrada) April 12, 2021

“It is a place that I love, the people are super dedicated, it is an interesting place but today they have very good and extraordinary technicians, one with the team from the past decade and the return of a technician who returns from Europe, in Nuevo León there is a lot of quality. “He said a few months ago.

Now, if he continues with the poor results in Tigres, Ferretti could not continue to the next tournament and would cut his streak as the coach with the longest running of a team in Liga MX.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content