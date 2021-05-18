Tigres advances to the final of the MX Women’s League by leaving Rayadas on the road

The felines were installed in the Final of the 2021 Guardians Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, by thrashing tonight 4-1 at Striped, for a 6-3 aggregate, at the University Stadium. It will be the sixth consecutive Final played by the Auriazules, who hope that the third will be the loser in their mission to now reach the two-time championship and that would be their fourth league crown.

Rival of Tigers it will be known later when the other Semifinal between the Atlas and Chivas tapatías ends. The royal series marked its course very early. Just at minute 5, Stephany Mayor opened the scoring by gaining speed over Mariana Cadena for 1-0.

The Rayadas looked nervous and confirmed it at minute 17, and Belén Cruz took advantage of the fact that Cadena badly fielded a long pass and with an exquisite reception and definition made it 2-0.

Tigres Femenil looked imposing and her fans were celebrating in the stands, but Diana Evangelista broke Greta Espinoza’s waist and finished softly before Ofelia Solís left for 2-1, at minute 24.

In the second half, Tigres quickly settled the tie; at minute 50, Nancy Antonio signed the 3-1 with another goal in a poor defensive coordination in stopped ball of the Rayadas. And at minute 55, Belén put a burning line that could not cut Lozoya and Lizbeth Ovalle did manage to close the clamp for the final 4-1.

The game slowed down and, although Roberto Medina’s team prowled around the fifth goal, the damage had already been done and Tigres Femenil is going for the title.

