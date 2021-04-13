Tigo’s Lawsuit Against APS for Intellectual Property Infringement Continues to Increase

Lawsuit Against APSystems and Parent Company Zhejiang Yuneng Technology Co., Ltd. Covers Five Patents

Tigo Energy, Inc., a world leader in module level power electronics (MLPE), has filed a new lawsuit against Altenergy Power Systems (“APsystems”), in addition to the current ongoing case. The lawsuit includes four new patent infringement claims, as well as an additional one filed in the previous lawsuit. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The total number of patents on trial in both cases now stands at six. The lawsuit includes all APsystems legal entities in the US and China.

The new lawsuit alleges that APsystems products that comply with Sunspec infringe the following United States patents: 8,653,689, 9,584,021, 9,966,848, 10,333,405, and 8,933,321. The lawsuit focuses on various systems and methods used in the fast shutdown unit of the photovoltaic module.

Tigo’s industry-leading solar equipment provides safe, monitored, and optimized solar power to protect this critical infrastructure investment and deliver consistent return of investment (RoI) over the life of the devices. renewable energy systems. Tigo is a leader in module level power electronics (MLPE) technology and power electronics and rapid shutdown technology with more than one hundred granted or pending patents and millions of units installed worldwide.

About Tigo

Tigo is the world leader in modular level power electronics (MLPE), with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, lower operating costs and improve the safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most adaptable, versatile and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy around the world. Tigo’s systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, economical and safe solar energy every day. Tigo’s international team is dedicated to making the best MLPE in the world so that more people can enjoy the benefits of solar energy. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

Read more

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413006107/en/

Contacts

John Lerch

408.402.0802 x430

marketing@tigoenergy.com