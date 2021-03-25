Tigo Introduces an Optimizer That Fits Industry-Leading Solar Modules up to 700W

The innovative and flexible TS4-AO, IEC certified, is compatible with modules and inverters worldwide

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s global leader in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Flex-Power Electronics, today announced a new version of its flagship TS4-AO optimizer, which increases the power rating of its module up to an industry leading level of 700 watts. The new product is certified by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and is another milestone in Tigo’s long history of leadership in innovative MLPE solutions that enhance photovoltaic installations, from residential to utility. .

Tigo launched the new optimizer to stay at the forefront of PV module power, which has increased considerably year after year. It has the highest wattage per module of all the optimizers available on the market, allowing it to work with the newest PV modules, including high-efficiency and bifacial modules.

“We are experiencing an increase in demand for our optimization solutions in large-scale PV installations, which typically use PV modules of higher wattage and current,” said Zvi Alon, President and CEO of Tigo. “This is a huge technical advance from our team and lays the foundation for Tigo’s success with our MLPE family with the next generation of PV modules.”

These are the salient features of the 700W TS4-AO:

Maximum current: 15 amps

Maximum power: 700 watts

Maximum voltage: 80 volts

Works with the same Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) and Tigo Access Point (TAP) that customers are used to

Backward compatible for use with older modules

Easily attaches to module frames up to 1.2mm thick

MC4 connectors, IP68 housing type

IEC certification

Tigo optimizers have recently exceeded 75 GWh of recovered energy since 2009 at facilities around the world. Recovered energy is the incremental energy generated by the Tigo optimizers that would have been lost, due to shade and other sources of incompatibility if the Tigo optimizers were not installed in the photovoltaic system.

“We will continue to innovate and invest in industry leading products that enhance our customers’ PV projects,” added Alon.

The new product maintains the same form factor as the previous generation TS4-AO and works with the same equipment that installers are familiar with. It will be launched internationally, starting in Australia and South America at first, and then in Europe. The 700W TS4-AO is available for reorder in those markets as stocks are consumed and is expected to be delivered late in the second quarter.

Interested parties should contact Tigo’s sales team at www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.

About Tigo

Tigo is the world leader in modular level power electronics (MLPE), with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, lower operating costs and improve the safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most adaptable, versatile and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy around the world. Tigo’s systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, economical and safe solar energy every day. Tigo’s international team is dedicated to making the best MLPE in the world so that more people can enjoy the benefits of solar energy. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

Contacts

John Lerch

408.402.0802 x430

marketing@tigoenergy.com