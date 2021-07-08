Tigo Energy’s Fire Safety Products Are Backed by First Aid Teams from Brazil

The collaborative program educates the 6th Military Fire Brigade on the benefits of implementing a safe photovoltaic solar power system with Tigo Energy’s rapid shutdown.

CAMPBELL, California, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Tigo Energy, Inc., a leading provider of Modular Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Flex to the solar industry, today announced a program to train firefighters on the basics of solar power and the benefits of quick shutdown as small commercial and residential markets emerge throughout Brazil. The initial training session at Camp Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, covered all aspects of solar equipment selection, installation, and safety over a four-day period, June 15-18, 2021.

“The idea is to teach this informative program to as many firefighters as possible, train them on the benefits of residential solar energy and, at the same time, warn them about the risks without adequate safety legislation”, explains Manoel Monteiro, Sales Manager of Tigo. “While the United States has the National Electrical Code to protect first responders, firefighters like those of the 6th Military Fire Brigade must understand how to safely deal with solar energy in our neighborhoods.”

Tigo, the leading provider of Flex Modular Level Power Electronics (MLPE) to the solar industry, gives installers the freedom to choose their preferred inverters and panels, along with the right features for optimized, monitored and safe PV systems. All members of the TS4-A product family include the quick shutdown feature, which is essential for safe PV systems. In a typical string inverter system, the DC leads remain active as long as the sun is shining, even if the inverter is off. This means that the system will still have a high voltage of up to 600 V to 1000 V, which affects safety for first responders in the event of an emergency. Quick Shutdown was created to reduce the voltage across DC system conductors to 30 volts or less within 30 seconds of Quick Shutdown initiation. While it is a regulatory requirement in the United States and the Philippines, fast shutdown is currently optional in other regions of the world.

“The 6th Military Fire Brigade of the Mato Grosso do Sul Military Fire Department wants to express our gratitude to Manoel and Tigo’s team,” said Lieutenant Colonel BM Danilo Santos Moreira Leite. “This training has contributed extensively to a better understanding of the operation and potential risks, as an increasing number of homes and businesses install solar energy systems. With this knowledge, we can prevent our military firefighters from exposing themselves to danger. unnecessary while helping the community. “

For more information on fast shutdown and Tigo products sold in Brazil and around the world, attend one of the many Tigo Energy webinars that can be found at https://www.tigoenergy.com/webinars .

