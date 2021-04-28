Tigo Dismisses Patent Infringement Lawsuit and Signs License Agreement with APsystems

The agreement validates Tigo’s intellectual property and reinforces the choice of clients in the market

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s global leader in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Flex-Power Electronics, announced that it has reached a settlement with Altenergy Power Systems (“APsystems”) regarding a related lawsuit. with the violation of Tigo’s intellectual property by APsystems. As part of the agreement, APsystems obtains a license to use Tigo’s rapid shutdown technology.

“Ultimately, we believe this agreement is a victory for PV customers around the world,” said Zvi Alon, President and CEO of Tigo. “I want to thank APsystems for recognizing our intellectual property and coming up with a result that works for all parties involved.”

Tigo supports the need to provide customers with alternative solutions and will cooperate with APsystems to continue developing state-of-the-art solutions. Tigo’s lawsuit included six patents related to various systems and methods used in the quick shutdown unit of the photovoltaic module applicable to both the device and the quick shutdown transmitter. These are the same patents that Tigo disclosed to Sunspec Alliance in 2017.

The terms of the license agreement are not disclosed or covered by APsystems legal entities in the US and China. Inquiries are welcome and can be sent to marketing@tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo

Tigo is the world leader in modular level power electronics (MLPE), with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, lower operating costs and improve the safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most adaptable, versatile and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy around the world. Tigo’s systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, economical and safe solar energy every day. Tigo’s international team is dedicated to making the best MLPE in the world so that more people can enjoy the benefits of solar energy. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

