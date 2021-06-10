Tightrope walker and Marwán present the joint tour ‘Late, but we arrive’

MADRID, June 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Tightrope walker and Marwán have presented the joint tour ‘Late, but we got there’, which will start in Madrid on July 2 with a concert at Las Noches de Río Babel at the Wanda Metropolitano. This joint tour brings together two referents of the national songwriter on the same stage.

In addition, Funambulista, after more than two years without publishing his own song, has presented ‘I like life’, an “optimistic” song, recorded between Spain and Puerto Rico, which is published on June 10 and is the preview of his next work, which will be released in 2022.

‘I like life’ represents the light at the end of this tunnel entered a year ago by the pandemic, an image that is staged in the video clip, right at the beginning of the video with Diego Cantero waking up in a bed located at the exit of a tunnel.

Tightrope walker – I Like Life

This song is a window open to hope, to the future that remains to be lived and to enjoy a present that should not be wasted.