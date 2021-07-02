Tight title fight leads to more technical directives

The SON has typically issued technical directives to teams in response to requests for clarity in regulations, allowing it to fill gaps and make changes for safety reasons.

However, three high-level technical directives have been issued in the last six weeks, starting with a restriction of the rear wing stiffness amid intrigue over the design of Red Bull’s so-called “flex wing” at the Grand Prix. Spain.

A second technical directive was sent to teams following tire failures in Baku, introducing stricter controls on tire pressure, while a third came before last week’s Styrian Grand Prix to slow down pit stops. for security reasons.

Ferrari sports director, Laurent Mekies, said last weekend that he wanted the FIA ​​to discuss matters with the teams before sending technical directives, while the Alfa Romeo boss, Frederic Vasseur, was more direct in his opposition to the approach.

“I think it is not the correct way to do it, that now we have more DTs [Directivas Técnicas] that press releases Monday morning, “Vasseur said.

“Every Monday we have a list of DTs. It is the new way of governing F1, and it is not the right way. The next topic will be the deviation of the front wing, we have to talk about it.”

Masi considers that the most frequent use of technical directives this year was simply the result of the fierce fight for the title between Mercedes Y Red Bull, given that the three recent rule adjustments are related to at least one of the teams vying for the title.

“Obviously, with a number of areas underway and with a bigger step in the battle at the front, [esto] it’s certainly gotten a lot hotter than we’ve seen in quite some time, “Masi said when Motorsport.com he asked about Vasseur’s comments.

“And the need to clarify operational guidance and directives in certain areas, yes, has increased.”

“But I think it has also increased as a direct result of what is happening with the competitive order on the track.”

But Masi disagrees with Vasseur’s theory that it is a new way of governing F1, saying that it is simply the way the FIA ​​technical department clarifies existing rules.

“I would not call it a government mechanism,” Masi said.

“But it is certainly a way of trying to communicate to all teams how certain rules can, from an internal technical department perspective, be interpreted, or certain procedures that can be followed, to determine compliance or not.”

“And the clarity around them, everyone always wants more clarity in certain areas, hence the number of technical directives with everything that is going on.”