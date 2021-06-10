Tight and flirty! Demi Rose captivates in fitted dress | Instagram

One of the favorite Instagram models and celebrities is definitely Demi Rose, with little time she managed to win the admiration of her followers, especially because she continuously shares videos and photographs where she wears exquisite clothing.

Her striking curves make some of her millions of followers love her, because she shows off with little or natural clothes and is definitely one of the things that Internet users love the most.

This time it was a video with which Demi Rose left more than one with their mouths open, sighing or with their hearts more than racing.

Although he shared it on his Instagram stories and there is no way of knowing the reaction his 16.6 million followers had, it is very likely that some thousands have sent him several messages in the case of not having this option blocked as they have done. few personalities.

This garment does not have sleeves, it is commonly known as “strapless”, its translation is “strapless”, in addition to being extremely tight to your figure, it has a rare beige pattern that if you do not pay attention to it you might think at first glance that it is not nothing on.

So that all the attention was focused on her charms the british model She wears her hair in a high ponytail so it doesn’t distract the person who sees the video, in which almost at the end he focuses his beautiful and angelic face.

The star of social networks is in a corridor from a second floor apparently, because behind her we find a wooden staircase, recently she shared with us one of her new trips on the beautiful island of Ibiza in Italy, possibly she is still in said place of the mediterranean sea.

Thanks to her popularity, Demi has the opportunity to visit extraordinary places, which on many occasions her fans have the grace to know through their stories and publications, it is likely that precisely for this reason she does not stop sharing new content.

In addition to that she herself has commented on several occasions that she loves to travel and see new and especially spiritual places.

Each of her photo shoots are special, as is the content that she records and shares with affection for her followers, knowing her is the same as knowing a little more about some countries and their culture.