Tigers pitcher threw a no-hitter against the Mariners

The Detroit Tigers starting pitcher, Spencer turnbull, threw a no hitter of 9 innings against the Seattle Mariners in the MLB.

On the very May 19, 2021, Spencer Turnbull only gave two walks, but then left the rest of the Seattle Mariners team without possibilities of getting pregnant, throwing 9 innings, 0 hts, 2 BBs and 9 strikeouts, he only made 119 releases.

The Mariners are the fourth team in the history of the MLB that he has not had no hitter times in a span of 14 days or less, joining the 1917 White Sox, the 1923 Philadelphia Athletics and the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers

The no-hitter of Spencer turnbull It is the fifth of the season. It is only the second season in the history of the MLB con 5 no hitter before June (5 in 1917). s