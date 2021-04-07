Tiger Woods was driving twice the speed limit allowed in the accident

04/07/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

Sport.es

Golfer Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit on the stretch of road on which he suffered an accident on February 23, the authorities of the county of Los Angeles (USA) reported this Wednesday.

Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour (135 to 140 kilometers per hour) on a downhill stretch of highway outside of Los Angeles, which had a speed limit of 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour). “said the bailiff from Los Angeles County, Alex Villanueva, at a press conference in which he presented the results of the investigation of the event.

Excessive speed and the inability to get around the curve in the road were the causes of the accident, which left Woods “seriously injured” after suffering fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg., in addition to injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle, which had him hospitalized for several days at the Harbor UCLA hospital in Los Angeles.

Career-threatening injuries

These injuries could put Woods out of the international professional golf circuit, according to experts, although the golfer has not commented on the matter.

Investigations suggest that Woods sped downhill, rather than slowing down on that stretch of road, and crossed two lanes in the opposite direction before hitting a tree., which caused his vehicle to spin several times.

After knowing the final police report, Tiger himself issued a statement thanking all the people who intervened in his rescue and that he took him to the hospital as soon as possible to fix his serious leg injuries.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and my family and I appreciate all the support received in this difficult time,” concluded his note..

pic.twitter.com/uN8lsmDO1D – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2021

The 45-year-old golfer was in the area as a promoter of the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a 683-week record at the world’s number one position, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The athlete, born in Cypress (California), he has won the Augusta Masters five times; three the US Open; and three others the British Open, among other titles from his record.