Tiger Woods to play his first PGA Championship in 3 years

(CNN) – The 2018 PGA Championship, which begins this Thursday, is ready to go down in history. Not only is it the 100th edition, it is also the most important main golf event of the year. It is also the first participation of Tiger Woods in this type of tournaments since 2015.

Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, recently finished tied for sixth at The Open Championship, his best result in a major tournament in five years.

The 2018 PGA Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club, outside of St. Louis. The venue previously served as host of the 1992 PGA Championship.

READ: “I’m not that far from winning golf tournaments,” says Tiger Woods

As for the entrants, Justin Thomas is back as the defending champion and number two in the world, behind Dustin Johnson. Jordan Spieth is another top golfer.

You can watch the Championship on live broadcasts during the four days.

This includes exclusively looking at one group all day, which means you can see Tiger Woods and every shot he fires.

The same goes for Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth or Phil Mickelson on the PGA Championship live stream and on the PGA Championship mobile app.

PGA Championship LIVE will have four featured groups each day, with two in the morning and then two in the afternoon. Coverage will include pre-round preparation for players on the driving range.

This is the schedule for this Thursday:

Featured Group: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy

Coverage begins live around 9 am ET this Thursday.

Featured Group: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

Coverage begins live around 9 am ET this Thursday.

Featured Group: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

Coverage begins live around 2:30 pm ET this Thursday.

Featured Group: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari

Coverage begins live around 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Along with coverage of the featured groups, PGA Championship LIVE will provide coverage of closing numbers 16, 17 and 18 at Bellerive.

Daily featured groups and featured hole coverage can also be viewed for free via B / R Live, available for Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and the mobile web.

PGA Championship on television channels

(All are in US East Coast hours, ET)

Thursday, August 9 (First round)

2-8 pm on TNT

Friday, August 10 (second round)

2-8 pm on TNT

Saturday, August 11 (Third round)

From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on TNT

2-7 pm on CBS

Sunday, August 12 (Fourth round)

From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on TNT

2-7 pm on CBS