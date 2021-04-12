Tiger Woods shows love to Hideki Matsuyama for winning the Masters

Tiger Woods of the US (R) and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan (L) prepare at the first hole tee at a “Japan Skins” pre-match ahead of the ZOZO Championship golf tournament at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 21, 2019. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP) (Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite not being able to play in The Masters due to injury, Tiger Woods didn’t waste any time in congratulating 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama on Twitter.

There’s really no event quite like The Masters. Each spring, golf fans around the world are glued to their televisions to watch the best golfers in the world do their thing. For 2021, this included Tiger Woods, who was unable to participate at Augusta due to injuries from his serious car accident.

Well, Woods was like the rest of us, watching in awe as Hideki Matsuyama put on a show and ended up taking home the green jacket. Shortly after he was officially named the winner, Matsuyama received some love from Woods on social media.

Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world. – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 11, 2021

Tiger Woods didn’t waste time in showing Hideki Matsuyama love for winning The Masters

The win on Sunday for Matsuyama truly is historic. Not only is he the first player from Japan to win The Masters, but he’s also the first Japanese golfer to win a major. That right there is an incredible honor, which is why Woods and so many others out there are showering him with love on Twitter.

Things were pretty darn close for the new Masters champ, as I have finished the tournament shooting -10, while shooting +1 during the final round of action. At -10, Matsuyama was able to edge out Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard to come away with his unforgettable victory.

Matsuyama was smiling from ear to ear after winning The Masters and it’s so easy to understand why. It’s one of the most prestigious events in all of sports. Not only was he able to capture the glory, but he’s also provided so much pride for all of his fans back in Japan. It’s a day he’ll never forget.