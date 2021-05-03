Tiger Woods, seriously injured in a car accident near Los Angeles

02/23/2021

The golfer Tiger Woods, who this Tuesday suffered a traffic accident, is in good condition “stable”, although with “serious injuries to both legs”Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported at a press conference. “When they rescued him, he was alive and conscious, in stable condition, with serious injuries to both legs, but without symptoms of disability,” Villanueva clarified.

Regarding the reason for the accident, the sheriff said that everything points to Woods was traveling “at high speed” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation into this event is still ongoing. “I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon,” Villanueva said.

He added that the front of Woods’ car, a 2021 Genesis GV80 model, was “totally destroyed”, but that thanks to his security system the accident was not fatal.

Los Angeles’ highest security authority made these statements to the press after the golfer’s agent, Mark Steinberg, revealed in a statement that his client he had to be operated on in the operating room for “multiple injuries” to his legs.

“Tiger Woods was in a car accident this morning in California, where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank them for their privacy and support,” Steinberg said in a statement sent to the specialized media Golf Digest.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez, Woods suffered “moderate to critical” injuries in the accident with his vehicle, in which he was traveling alone.

“At approximately 7:12 a.m. local time (15:12 GMT), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Single vehicle traffic collision at Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle suffered significant damage, “the police force said in a statement. According to that source,” the driver and the sole occupant were identified as the golfer. Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods “.

“Woods was rescued from the accident with the ‘jaws of life‘(hydraulic rescue tools) by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, and then transferred to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries, “the department said.

NBC LA over the scene where Tiger Woods crashed this morning in LA county … you can see heavy damage to the SUV # nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/lT4KddIqOb – Steven Bognar (@ Bogs4NY) February 23, 2021

Woods, 45, was in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a record 683 weeks at the world’s number one position, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The golfer, born in Cypress (California, USA), he has won the Augusta Masters five times; three the US Open; and three others the British Open, among other titles from his record.