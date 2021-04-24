Tiger Woods Seen for the First Time Since Crash With “Rehab Partner”

Earlier this month, authorities revealed the cause of the wreck, saying he was driving about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was estimated to have struck a tree going 75 miles per hour.

Since police believe he never used his brakes, they speculate that he accidentally hit the accelerator ahead of the accident. “There were no citations issued and no signs of impairment,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference.

Tiger shared another statement on April 7, reading, “I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911.” He said, “I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this difficult time.”

It seems he isn’t alone during his “rehab” process, as the father of two is keeping Bugs by his side.