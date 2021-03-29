Tiger Woods recovers from “long” foot, ankle, tibia and fibula surgery

02/24/2021

Act. At 10:56 CET

EFE

Golfer Tiger Woods, who this Tuesday suffered a traffic accident near Los Angeles, He underwent “long” surgery for injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia, and fibula of his right leg, reported his communication team on his official Twitter account.

“(Woods) have had lengthy surgery on the lower right leg and ankle after being taken to the hospital“said Woods’ team in a statement posted on that social network.

In that document, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Medical Director and Acting Executive Director Anish Mahajan explained that Woods “sustained major orthopedic injuries to his right lower limb who were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists. “

According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures – when the bone breaks into two or more fragments – that affected both the upper and lower parts of the tibia and the bones of Woods’ fibula “stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia“.

“Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissues of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling. “detailed Mahajan.

After the medical analysis, Woods’ team assured that the golfer is currently “awake, responsive, and recovering in your hospital room“.

Woods was in a traffic accident first thing in the morning – approximately 07:00 local time (15:00 GMT Tuesday) in Rancho Palos Verdes, a small town near Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained that Everything points to Woods traveling “at high speed” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation into this event is still ongoing.

“I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it leans and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. Not uncommon“Villanueva said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods, 45, was in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a record of 683 weeks at the number one position in the world., most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The cypress, California-born golfer has won the Augusta Masters five times; three the US Open; and three others the British Open, among other titles from his record