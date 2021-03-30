Tiger Woods recovers after emergency surgery for “major injuries” to one leg

Related news

The golfer Tiger Woods, which this Tuesday suffered a traffic accident near The Angels, underwent a “long” surgery for injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of his right leg, his communication team reported on his official Twitter account.

“(Woods) has undergone lengthy surgery on his lower right leg and ankle after being taken to the hospital,” Woods’s team said in a statement posted on that social network.

In that document, the medical director and acting executive director of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Anish mahajanexplained that Woods “suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower limb that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists.”

pic.twitter.com/vZitnFV0YA – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 24, 2021

According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures – when the bone breaks into two or more fragments – that affected both the upper and lower parts of the tibia and Woods’ fibula bones “were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.” .

“Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissues of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling. “detailed Mahajan.

After the medical analysis, Woods’ team said that the golfer is currently “awake, receptive and recovering in his hospital room.”

This is live scene footage of where @TigerWoods crashed this morning in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. LA Sheriff Departments says jaws of life were used to remove tiger around 7am in single car crash. pic.twitter.com/vxSKyZT4EH – Dan Patrick (@ 6abcDan) February 23, 2021

Woods was involved in a traffic accident early in the morning – approximately 07:00 local time (15:00 GMT Tuesday) in Rancho Palos Verdes, a small town near Los Angeles.

Speeding

Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, explained that everything indicates that Woods was traveling “at high speed” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation into this event is still ongoing.

“I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon,” Villanueva said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods, 45, was in the area to play the annual golf tournament Genesis Invitational in it Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa monica, in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a 683-week record at the world’s number one position, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The golfer, born in Cypress (California), has won the Augusta Masters on five occasions; three the US Open; and three others British open, among other titles from his record.

