Tiger Woods reappears on social media without orthopedic boot on his operated leg

Legendary American Golfer Tiger Woods, who was seriously injured three months ago in a car accident, has reappeared posing with crutches, but no longer orthopedic boot, along with a girl with cancer, in a photo published on the account of Instagram of the young woman.

With his cap back and a smile on his face, Tiger Woods He appears in shorts and leaning on crutches, with his right leg, in which he suffered several open fractures in the accident he suffered in California on February 23, covered with compression stockings.

By his side, and with the same smile, he is Luna Perrone, a 10-year-old girl who introduces herself as a “soccer legend” and “a tough girl who fights Ewing’s sarcoma,” a bone cancer.

“I was able to quickly chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I ran into him on a soccer field! He told me to stay strong, which has always been my goal! Staying physically and mentally strong and inspiring others to do the same! It doesn’t matter what you’re going through! ”He wrote Moon in the text that accompanies this photo.

This is the second time Tiger Woods appears on social networks since he suffered his accident. A month ago he posed on the green of the driving range of his home in Florida, with his dog, also standing on crutches but with an orthopedic boot that covered the lower part of his right leg. And then he indicated that his recovery was progressing, but very slowly.

In early April, the police established that the golfer was driving at a “dangerous speed”, almost twice the authorized limit, when he suffered the accident.

Woods He was operated on for several hours for multiple open fractures that occurred in his right leg that required a metal rod to be inserted into the tibia and various screws to consolidate the bones of the foot and ankle.

This was the only public photo of Tiger Woods since his serious accident. He posted it a month ago on his Instagram account and the orthopedic boot he was wearing could still be seen on his right leg

The winner of 15 Grand Slam titles, who congratulated his former rival on social media Phil Mickelson after his victory in the PGA Championship At age 50 last Sunday, he has not released any information regarding the date when he would be able to walk normally again, maintaining uncertainty about a possible resumption of his career.

Last week, the captain of the American team of the Ryder cup, Steve Stricker, said he hoped that Tiger Woods he will recover enough to do the role of assistant during the famous competition between the US and Europe next September in Whistling Straits (Wisconsin).